Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Raised by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 3.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.73. 37,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,972. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $282.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.91 and a 200 day moving average of $250.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

