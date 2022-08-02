CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 368,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

NYSE:CIR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,062,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,104 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at $147,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

