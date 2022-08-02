CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 368,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
CIRCOR International Stock Performance
NYSE:CIR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.