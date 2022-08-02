Citigroup Lowers ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) to Sell

ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZIP Stock Performance

ZIP stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. ZIP has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $6.50.

About ZIP

(Get Rating)

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit, digital retail finance, and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Zip Business.

