Citigroup Lowers ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) to Sell

ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ZIP Stock Performance
ZIP stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. ZIP has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $6.50.
About ZIP
