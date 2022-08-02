Citigroup Reiterates Maintains Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Citigroup reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WING. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Wingstop Stock Down 6.3 %

WING opened at $118.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

