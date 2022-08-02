Citigroup Trims Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Target Price to $9.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock traded down 0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 7.00. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 6.92 and a fifty-two week high of 12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.07 by 0.01. Vintage Wine Estates had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of 78.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 67.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,228,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250,965 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 121,365 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 378.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 69,954 shares during the period.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.