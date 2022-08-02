Claybrook Capital LLC Buys 692 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust accounts for 1.1% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,518. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 430.34 and a quick ratio of 430.34. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

