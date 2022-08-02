Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,362,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $60,331,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 82,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,571. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

