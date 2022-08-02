Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Claybrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after acquiring an additional 321,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.77. 19,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,904. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

