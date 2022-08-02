Clean Harbors (CLH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.