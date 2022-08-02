Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Analytics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Several analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky purchased 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $633,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

