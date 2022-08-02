Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Update

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 54.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 231,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Price Performance

CLIM stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

About Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

