Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,540.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,540.40 ($18.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,097 ($13.44) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,055.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,138.25. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 975 ($11.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,633 ($20.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 823.13.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

