Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 87,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 60,278 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 39.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

GLQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 97,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,199. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.1162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

