Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Leaf Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOE. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,996,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,194,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Leaf Capital Stock Performance

CLOE opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Clover Leaf Capital has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

