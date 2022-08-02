CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.17.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

In related news, Director David B. Foss purchased 3,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $312,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

