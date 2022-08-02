CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after buying an additional 177,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

