Coats Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Coats Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 72.95 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,492.00. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 57.86 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.01).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Featured Stories

