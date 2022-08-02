Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) CAO Elena Dulik Sells 1,200 Shares

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE CNS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 61,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.38. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 34.11%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 17.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after acquiring an additional 157,529 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 808,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 654,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

