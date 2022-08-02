Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.57 and last traded at $68.64. Approximately 344,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,239,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 3.59.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $273,832,000. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $152,880,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

