CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $22.52 million and approximately $409,617.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

