CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Cap of $253,134.01

CoinFi (COFI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $253,134.01 and approximately $25,976.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031704 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

