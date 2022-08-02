CoinLoan (CLT) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.14 or 0.00079296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $35.38 million and approximately $240,405.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00627644 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001766 BTC.
CoinLoan Coin Profile
CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling CoinLoan
Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.