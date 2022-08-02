Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Down 29.0% in July

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ MITA remained flat at $9.76 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,644. Coliseum Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Institutional Trading of Coliseum Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $970,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 33.4% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

