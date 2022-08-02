Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $167.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $123.55 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading

