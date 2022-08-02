Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.2 %

CMCO stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $933.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $54.20.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,267,000 after acquiring an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,725,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,089 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

