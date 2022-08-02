Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,106 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. 228,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,767,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

