Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO Sells $1,706,349.33 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.7 %

FIX stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 186,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average of $87.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $106.79.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 375,704 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $16,025,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,691,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.