Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Purchases $38,700.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,346,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,932.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.85.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,487,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

