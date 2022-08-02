Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Purchases $38,700.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,346,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,932.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.85.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,487,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.
