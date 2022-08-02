Compugen (CGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

