CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

CONMED Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CONMED by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.