Connectome (CNTM) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Connectome (CNTM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $203,367.64 and approximately $899,763.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00127254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Connectome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

