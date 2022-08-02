Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,890,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 802,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,527,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

NYSE STZ opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

