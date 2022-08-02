Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a maintains rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.90. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

