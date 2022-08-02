CONTRACOIN Market Cap Hits $32.68 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $69,910.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064802 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

