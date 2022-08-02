ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.20 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 226.80 ($2.78). Approximately 2,601,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,675,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.20 ($2.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.49) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($3.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.67 ($2.96).

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4,536.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85.

Insider Activity at ConvaTec Group

About ConvaTec Group

In other news, insider Jonny Mason bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($60,384.76).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

