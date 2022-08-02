Cook Protocol Trading Down 14.4% This Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00630038 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034410 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

