Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $128.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Copart by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $15,895,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

