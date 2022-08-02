Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,217 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in WEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 398,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,174,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in WEX by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 392.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.87. 3,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $197.70. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.