Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $546.31. 1,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $553.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.38.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

