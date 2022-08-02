Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 168.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $245.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average of $256.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

