Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after acquiring an additional 691,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after buying an additional 675,694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $31,024,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $16,790,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Southern Copper by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after buying an additional 243,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 36.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

