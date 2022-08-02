Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.59 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,439 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. HP comprises 0.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,620 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.87. 139,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

