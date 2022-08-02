Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.75. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

