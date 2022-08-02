Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,616,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 400.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif Stock Down 2.2 %

GEF traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,150. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. Greif’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

