Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.33. 73,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.48 and its 200 day moving average is $204.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

