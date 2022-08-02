Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,640,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,911,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,256,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.41. 1,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $105.44. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.40. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.