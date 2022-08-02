Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $68.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.90 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Corteva by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $4,800,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

