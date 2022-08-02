Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) PT Raised to CHF 70

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 64 to CHF 70 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at 47.50 on Friday. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of 47.50 and a 12 month high of 74.00.

Get Cosmo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization products for gastroenterology and endoscopy worldwide. It offers Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol and UCERIS/Cortiment, an oral tablet formulation for remission in active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis; GI Genius, a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps; and Methylene Blue MMX, diagnostic drug to enhance pre-cancerous and cancerous detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.