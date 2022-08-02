Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) PT Raised to CHF 70

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 64 to CHF 70 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at 47.50 on Friday. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of 47.50 and a 12 month high of 74.00.
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
