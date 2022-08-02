Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $542.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,832. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

