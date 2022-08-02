Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh purchased 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,287 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Coupang by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coupang has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

